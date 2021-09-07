Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

