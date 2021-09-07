Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

