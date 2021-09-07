Everex Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $1.74 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00064540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00747260 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

