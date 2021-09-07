Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head to Head Review

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eventbrite alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Eventbrite and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.38 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -6.86 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.63 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.21

Eventbrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10% Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20%

Summary

Eventbrite beats Sabre on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.