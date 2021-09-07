Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

