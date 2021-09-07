Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Down 9.1%

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 192,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 341,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million and a PE ratio of 0.12.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

