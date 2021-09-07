ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.57

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.57 and last traded at $110.57, with a volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

