Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genpact worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

