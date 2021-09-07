Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

