Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

