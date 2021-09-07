Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,177 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

