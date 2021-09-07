Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,747 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,576,644 shares of company stock valued at $119,913,377. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

