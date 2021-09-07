Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,484 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

