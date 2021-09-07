EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get EnQuest alerts:

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.