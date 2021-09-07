EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 21.43 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £404.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

