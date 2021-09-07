EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 21.43 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £404.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35).
EnQuest Company Profile
