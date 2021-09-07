Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,803.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $284,803.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

