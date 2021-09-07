ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.52 ($13.55).

Shares of ENI opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

