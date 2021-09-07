EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 24th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE ENS opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

