Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Energy Recovery worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ERII opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

