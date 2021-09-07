Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

