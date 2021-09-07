Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,484.57 and $100.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00146558 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.