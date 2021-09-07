Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.60 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $162,231.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,967,246 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

