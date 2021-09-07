Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Editas Medicine makes up about 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.18% of Editas Medicine worth $285,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 18,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.