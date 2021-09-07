Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. 163,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

