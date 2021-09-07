Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 12,986 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

