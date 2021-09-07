Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,820,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 281,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 794,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. 27,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

