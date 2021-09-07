Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.