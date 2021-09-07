Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $5.37 Million in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.