Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 183,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

