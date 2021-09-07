Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. 35,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

