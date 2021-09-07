ECOMI Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $741.77 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00150038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00206059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

OMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

