EchoLink 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,079.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $26,079.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink's official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink's official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink's official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

