EasyFi Price Up 3.9% This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00012826 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.