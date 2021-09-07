Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Peter M. Scott III Sells 8,000 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 64,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,799. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

