DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $45.97 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

