DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.86

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.86 and last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 12343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

