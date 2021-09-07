Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 70,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$16.84 and a 12 month high of C$23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

