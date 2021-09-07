Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €83.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €72.80 ($85.65). The company had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a one year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.04 and a 200 day moving average of €73.40.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

