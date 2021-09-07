Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Doximity stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $104.98.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $59,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
