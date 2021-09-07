Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Doximity stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $59,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

