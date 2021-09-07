Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DORE opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.40.

In related news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

