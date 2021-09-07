Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $49.54

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $47.71. Discovery shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

