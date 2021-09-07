Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00147630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00746587 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

