Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 5.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $783.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

