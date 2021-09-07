Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

