Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 837.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.