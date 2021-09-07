Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Diageo stock remained flat at $$49.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

