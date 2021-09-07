DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $42.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.88 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

