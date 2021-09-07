DeXe Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.11 or 0.00025899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $41.34 million and $24.00 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,126 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

