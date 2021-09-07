Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

DB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 179,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.