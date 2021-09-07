Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

